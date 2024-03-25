Man held for sexually harassing minor girl

CHENNAI: A special court for POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) act cases on Friday found a man guilty of sexually harassing a 7-year-old girl child. The accused was awarded five years of imprisonment.

The 31-year-old accused was arrested last year by the All Women Police Station (AWPS)- High Court personnel for sexually harassing the girl, who lived in the Flower Bazaar police district. The prosecution proved the charges against the accused at the end of the trial. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 on the accused apart from the jail term.

The senior police officers commended the team led by the Inspector of Police, of the AWPS-High Court for the sustained investigation that resulted in the conviction of the assaulter.