Man held for sexually assaulting mentally challenged 16-yr-old

CHENNAI: Police on Monday, arrested a 36-year-old man for allegedly kidnapping and sexually abusing a 16-year-old mentally challenged girl recently.

The girl’s father works in the other end of the city, while she lives with his family in Madhavaram police station limits, according to the police.

The preliminary investigations revealed that taking advantage of the father’s workplace being far away from home, the man’s neighbour sexually abused the minor girl.

The neighbours of the victim noticed the girl being taken in a two wheeler by the accused and enquired the girl’s father if he had asked the accused to take her out for a ride. The father realised that something was amiss and found out that his daughter was being sexually abused after which he filed a complaint with Madhavaram All women police station (AWPS).

The police confirmed the involvement of two persons after investigations and medical examination of the girl. The police arrested the 36-year-old accused and his accomplice is absconding. They were booked under sections of the POCSO act .