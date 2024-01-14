Man held for murdering his brother in law in Thiruvanmiyur

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old man was murdered by his brother in law on Saturday in Thiruvanmiyur after an alleged drunk argument.

The deceased was identified as B Ezhumalai, a casual labourer. Ezhumalai and his brother in law, S Annamalai (22), also a casual labourer have been living at a rented house near Thiruvanmiyur Kuppam for the last three years.

On Saturday, Ezhumalai’s wife had complained about her husband to her younger brother, Annamalai over phone.

This became a topic of discussion when the duo sat down to drink on Saturday evening. Soon, Annamalai had abused Ezhumalai for his behaviour and this led to an argument. Both men attacked each other and while doing so, Annamalai took a knife and stabbed Ezhumalai.

Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to the aid and moved Ezhumalai to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Thiruvanmiyur Police arrested Annamalai on murder charges. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.