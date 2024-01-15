Man held for murder of brother-in-law

CHENNAI: S Annamalai (22) murdered his brother-in-law Ezhumalai (33) on Saturday in Tiruvanmiyur after an alleged drunk argument. Both were casual labourers, and had been living in a rented house near Tiruvanmiyur Kuppam for the last 3 years.

On Saturday, Ezhumalai’s wife had complained about him to her brother, Annamalai, over the phone. When the duo sat down to drink on Saturday evening, they talked about it.

Soon, Annamalai had abused Ezhumalai for his behaviour and this led to an argument. Both men attacked each other and while doing so, Annamalai took a knife and stabbed him. Hearing his screams, neighbours rushed to the aid and moved Ezhumalai to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

Tiruvanmiyur police arrested Annamalai on murder charges and remanded him to judicial custody.