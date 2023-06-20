Man hacks sister’s lover to death in Tirukazhukundram

CHENGALPATTU: A 25-year-old private company employee was hacked to death while returning home from work at Tirukazhukundram on Sunday night.

The police cracked the case within 24 hours and arrested a 22-year-old youth who killed the victim as he was reportedly having an affair with the former’s sister. The victim Tirunavukarasu, a resident of Chinna Irumbedu in Chengalpattu worked as a private company employee in Oragadam. On Sunday night, he was returning home after work, when an unidentified gang ambushed him in a farm two kilometres away from his house. “The gang dragged him from his bike and hacked him with sickles and murdered him in a gruesome manner,” police said.

On information, the Tirukazhukundram police rushed to the spot and sent the victim’s body for post-mortem to the Chengalpattu GH. When the police questioned the neighbours of the victim, they found that he had an affair with a married woman who was living near his house. The woman was brought in for questioning where she confessed that she and Tirunavukarasu were in a relationship before she got married four years ago and despite being married the duo continued to see each other.

She also told the police that her brother Manikandan, 22, who was aware of their affair had repeatedly warned her. On suspicion, when the cops brought in Manikandan for enquiry, he admitted to the killing with the help of friend Kumar.

“We arrested the duo and seized the sickles,” police said.