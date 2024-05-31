Man hacked to death by his friends in Thiruvallur

CHENNAI: A 28 year old man was hacked to death by his friends after a clash at a birthday party in Movur village in neighbouring Thiruvallur district on Thursday night.

The deceased was identified as Sathish. He lives at his sister's house in MGR Nagar, police said.

On Thursday night, Sathish left home saying that he was going to attend the birthday party of a friend at his house.

Police investigations revealed that some of the friends had got drunk and there was an argument among them after which they dispersed.

On Friday morning, villagers found the dead body of Sathish on the bunds of a lake in Vengathur and alerted the police.

Police rushed to the scene and recovered Sathish's body and moved it to a government hospital for post mortem.

Manavalan Nagar Police registered a case of murder and began investigations as there were external injuries on Sathish's body suggesting he was attacked.

Senior Police officers including Thiruvallur Superintendent of Police (SP), R Srinivasa Perumal conducted investigations.

Police have detained Sathish's friends who attended the party and are investigating.