Man gets life term for murdering co-worker in 2015

CHENNAI: An additional sessions court in Chennai sentenced a daily wager to rigorous life imprisonment for murdering a co-worker. According to the prosecutions, the deceased Varadhaiyan and the murder accused Rajamanickam were worked for a lorry owner They had previous enmity while sharing wage, said the prosecution.

On March 9, 2015, while Varadhaiyan was sleeping under the staircase of a shed in Varadhamuthiyappan street, Kothavalchavadi, Rajamanickam reached the shed with an iron rod and assaulted former on the head and face.

Varadhaiyan succumbed to injuries the same day. Subsequently, Kothavalchavadi police lodged a case and arrested Rajamanickam. The prosecution placed the shirt of Rajamanickam as evidence before the court and placed the laboratory reports that the blood stain found in his shirt is of the deceased.

However, the accused plead not guilty. After the submission, the additional sessions court found the accused guilty under section 302 of IPC and sentenced the convict to rigorous life imprisonment with a fine amount of Rs 5,000.