Man from West Bengal found dead in Antyodaya Express at Tambaram railway station

CHENNAI: A 35-year-old man from West Bengal was found dead inside the Antyodaya Express at Tambaram railway station on Wednesday.



The Antyodaya Express train reached the Tambaram railway station on Wednesday night.

After all the passengers deboarded the train the cleaning staff checked all the compartments and there they found a man lying unconscious in the unreserved compartment.

The Tambaram Railway police were alerted and the police team along with a medical team who rushed to the spot checked the passenger and found he had died already.

The police with the help of Aadhar card found his pocket and identified the passenger as Suklai Mardi from West Bengal.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem to the Chromepet GH and have registered a case and further investigation is on to find how the passenger died.