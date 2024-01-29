Man found dead on platform in Tondiarpet; Murder suspected

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old man, a platform dweller was found dead with head injuries on a footpath in Tondiarpet police limits on Sunday.

Police said that the man was attacked on the back of his head and they have detained a person on suspicion.

The deceased man was identified as S Sankar (40) of Narikuravar Street, Nemilichery. He was living on the sidewalks near Tondiarpet police quarters.

On Sunday, auto drivers in the neighbourhood alerted the police personnel about the man lying unconscious with blood injuries after which police secured him and moved him to the Government Stanley hospital, where he was declared as brought dead.

Preliminary investigations revealed that there were injuries on the back of his head which suggested that he was attacked with an object.

Tondiarpet Police registered a case and after investigations found that there was a quarrel between a 60 year old woman and the deceased recently.

Further investigations are on.