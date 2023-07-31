Man falls to death in Vadapalani

CHENNAI: A 67-year-old man accidentally slipped and fell to his death in Vadapalani when he was trying to bring down a mattress to the ground floor from the third floor by tying it to a rope.

The deceased was identified as Nagaraj of Coimbatore. He runs a store selling mattresses, pillows and related items. On Saturday, he came to his daughter’s house in Vadapalani to take a mattress that he had sold to her neighbour, as the mattress did not fit their cot.

Nagraj came to Chennai a few days ago and was residing at his daughter’s house. On Saturday, as he was trying to take the mattress through the balcony as it did not fit the main door. He tied the mattress to a rope and lowered it from the sunshade of a window on the third floor when he accidentally slipped and fell, police said.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival after which police recovered it and sent it for post mortem examination. Vadapalani police have registered a case and are investigating.