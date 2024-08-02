Man drowns in Ambattur lake while trying to escape attack by drunk friends

CHENNAI: Police on Thursday recovered the body of a 23-year-old man from Ambattur lake, two days after his family filed a missing complaint.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh (23) of Athipattu near Ambattur, who was working as an air conditioner mechanic.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rajesh left his home on Tuesday night, informing his wife that he was going to meet friends. Since he did not return, his wife filed a police complaint after which police launched a search.

On Thursday morning, police were informed about a body floating in the lake after which the body was fished out.

His family members identified the body to be that of Rajesh after which police initiated investigations.

Probe revealed that he was last seen with five of his friends, who had an argument with him, when they met on the banks of the Ambattur lake.

As the argument escalated, the friends ganged up against Rajesha and chased him. To escape the attack, he jumped into the lake after which the gang fled the spot.

Avadi City Police have secured five persons - Murthy (32), Yuvaraj (19), Kumar (22), Sivakumar (23) and Saravanan (27) and are questioning them.

They are likely to be booked under culpable homicide, not amounting to murder, police said.