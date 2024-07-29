Begin typing your search...

Man dies after falling from temple tower in Chennai

The incident occurred when Palani, a resident of Kottivakkam, slipped while working on the tower.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|29 July 2024 3:56 AM GMT  ( Updated:2024-07-29 04:03:20.0  )
Maruntheeswarar Temple tower; Representative image

CHENNAI: A man died after falling from the Maruntheeswarar Temple tower in Thiruvanmiyur.

He sustained a severe head injury and died before reaching the hospital.

The body has been sent for an autopsy at Royapettah Government Hospital.

Police have filed a case and are conducting an inquiry into the incident.

temple towerMaruntheeswarar TempleThiruvanmiyurTemple tower death case
Online Desk

