Man dies after falling from temple tower in Chennai

CHENNAI: A man died after falling from the Maruntheeswarar Temple tower in Thiruvanmiyur.

The incident occurred when Palani, a resident of Kottivakkam, slipped while working on the tower.

He sustained a severe head injury and died before reaching the hospital.

The body has been sent for an autopsy at Royapettah Government Hospital.

Police have filed a case and are conducting an inquiry into the incident.