Man dies after falling from temple tower in Chennai
CHENNAI: A man died after falling from the Maruntheeswarar Temple tower in Thiruvanmiyur.
The incident occurred when Palani, a resident of Kottivakkam, slipped while working on the tower.
He sustained a severe head injury and died before reaching the hospital.
The body has been sent for an autopsy at Royapettah Government Hospital.
Police have filed a case and are conducting an inquiry into the incident.
