Man dead of suspected drug overdose near Vyasarpadi

CHENNAI: Police are investigating the death of a 24-year-old man who allegedly died of a suspected drug overdose near Vyasarpadi on Friday.



The deceased was identified as R Sathyanarayanan of Gandhi Nagar in Vyasarpadi.

He had allegedly injected a syringe with a painkiller solution after which he fell unconscious, police sources said.

Police said that the deceased was unemployed and used to take up menial jobs.

On Friday morning, he was found unconscious at an empty plot in Sharma Nagar along Erukanchery high road by a friend who alerted the family members and police.

MKB Nagar Police were alerted about the incident and they moved him to a hospital where he was declared as brought dead.

The body was then moved to a government hospital for post mortem.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased was a drug addict.

MKB Nagar Police have registered a case under section 174 CrPC (suspicious death) and are investigating.