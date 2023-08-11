Man dead after falling into pit dug up by Tangedco near Chennai

CHENNAI: A 25-year-old man died while his friend is battling for life after they flung into a trench dug up by the State Electricity Department, Tangedco, on the service road along Chennai-Bengaluru Highway near Poonamallee on Thursday night.

There were not enough warning signs to warn motorists from avoiding using the service road, according to various reports. The trench was dug up to lay underground cables of Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco)

The bikers fell directly onto the protruding construction bars in the trench, making death instantaneous for one of them.

The deceased was identified as Guna, a private firm employee. He was riding the bike while his friend, Madhivanan was riding pillion. Preliminary investigations revealed that they were on their way to work when the accident happened around 9 pm.

Passerby alerted the authorities after which personnel from Tamil Nadu Fire and Rescue Services (TNFRS) and police reached the scene. Guna’s body was moved to a hospital for post mortem while Madhivanan is admitted to a private hospital where he is undergoing treatment.

Avadi City Police have registered a case and are investigating.