Man, daughter found dead in house in Otteri

CHENNAI: A 56-year-old man working in ESI hospital allegedly killed his six-year-old daughter and ended his life by hanging at his house in Nammalvarpet near Otteri on Wednesday night unable to manage his mounting debts, in Otteri.

The deceased were identified as Geetha Krishnan, and his daughter Manasa. Police said Krishnan was employed as a housekeeping supervisor at the ESI hospital in Ayanavaram and his daughter was studying UKG at a private school in Ayanavaram.

It may be noted that Kotturpuram police arrested Geetha Krishnan for being part of a suicide pact and killing his elder daughter in December 2020. His wife Kalpana, a part-time lecturer at a private college, ended her life and their elder daughter Kunali Sri was poisoned and strangulated to death.

Police said on Wednesday night a man from whom Geetha Krishnan took Rs 2.50 lakh two months ago promising to lease out his house. Geetha Krishnan neither handed over the house to Lakshmipathy nor returned his money.

Following this, Lakshmipathy visited Geetha Krishnan’s house on Wednesday night in Otteri to insist on returning the money.

Lakshmipathy told police that he saw the doors were locked from inside and he when peeped through the window he saw Geetha Krishnan hanging and his daughter lying on the floor. After which he alerted the police. A police team rushed to the spot and he recovered the two bodies after breaking open the door.

The police sent the bodies to the government hospital for an autopsy. The Ayanavaram police registered a case and further investigations are on.

In the year 2020, Geethakrishan had tried to kill himself along with wife and elder daughter over loan he had accumulated. But then he and younger daughter.

On December 9, 2020, after neighbours' complaint of a foul smell emanating from the house of Geetha Krishan in Kotturpuram, a police team had broken open the door and recovered the bodies of his wife Kalpana and daughter Kunali Sri. Subsequently, police arrested Geetha Krishnan on December 12 at Vellore when he was travelling in a TNSTC bus. Later he came out on bail and then stayed with his younger daughter at a house in Otteri, where he finished his suicide pact.