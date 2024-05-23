Man calls NIA office in Chennai, makes death threat to PM Modi

CHENNAI: State cyber sleuths are looking for an unidentified Hindi, speaking person who made a call to the NIA office in Chennai on Wednesday night, issuing a death threat to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Police sources said that the call was made to the National Investigative Agency office in Purusaiwakkam at around 9.30 pm yesterday. The caller who spoke in Hindi issued a death threat to the PM and then disconnected the call.

Later, it was found that the call was made from Madhya Pradesh.

The Chennai unit of the NIA informed the matter to their counterparts in north India and to the state cyber crime officials as well. Investigation is underway.