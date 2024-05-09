Man arrested for killing elder brother for illicit affair with his mother-in-law

CHENNAI: A 30-year-old man allegedly killed his elder brother after he found that latter was having an illicit affair with his mother in law in Ponneri.

He later surrendered at Ponneri police station on Wednesday night.

The elder brother was in a relationship with the mother-in-law of his younger brother.

This led to arguments between the two often and the younger brother and his gang killed the elder brother.

According to the Ponneri police, the deceased was identified as Sivakumar (33), a lorry driver.

He was married and has two children. On Wednesday evening, he was in his father's house when a gang, including his brother Devendhran, came to the spot and started an argument with him.

Though Sivakumar started to walk away, the group started chasing him. They chased him to a field in the locality and hacked him to death.

A police team went to the went to the spot and recovered the body.

It was sent for postmortem. However, later in the night, Devendhran surrendered at the police station saying that he had killed his brother.

The police then conducted inquiries and confirmed that Devendhran was one of the killers.

He told the police that Sivakumar was in a relationship with his mother-in-law for the past few years and despite several warnings, he did not break his ties with her.

So Devendhran, along with his friends, plotted the murder.

Police are now looking for the others linked to the murder