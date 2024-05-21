Man arrested for hurling ammonia solution at family sleeping near Ekkatuthangal Metro Rail station

CHENNAI: Police on Monday arrested a 37-year-old man for hurling a bottle filled with ammonia solution at his former co-worker's family staying on the platform near Ekkatuthangal Metro Rail station on Sunday night. The splinters of the broken bottle hit a five-year-old child and caused a minor injury, but the contents of the bottle did not fall on any of them, police said.

The arrested person was identified as D Raja (37) of Erode district. Raja hurled the bottle at the family of M Ganesh (43). Ganesh has been staying near the platform of Metro Rail station in Ekattuthangal along with his family members.

Probe revealed that the accused Raja and Ganesh were working together at the ‘Karupatti Coffee’ shop outlet at Ekkatuthangal. A few months ago, Raja stole a customer’s mobile phone. Ganesh had informed the store manager about the theft and also about Raja's criminal antecedents, after which the manager dismissed Raja immediately.

Enraged over this, Raja attempted to attack Ganesh and his family. He was arrested by the Guindy police. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.