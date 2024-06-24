Man arrested for beheading uncle to death over property dispute near Padappai

CHENNAI: A 60-year-old man was beheaded by his relative near Padappai on Monday morning allegedly over a property dispute.

The deceased was identified as S Dayalan. Police were informed about the murder early Monday morning after which his body was sent for post-mortem.

On investigations, it was found that there was a property dispute between Dayalan's wife, Selvi and her siblings.

The elders in the family had intervened and settled the dispute by providing a monetary share to Selvi.

However, Selvi demanded further share in the property after which there was bad blood between Selvi's family and her siblings.

On Sunday, Selvi's nephew, D Parthiban went to his aunt's house and picked up an argument with her.

Selvi's husband, Dayalan came to her rescue and asked Parthiban to leave.

As the argument escalated, Parthiban assaulted Dayalan repeatedly and then beheaded him with a machete and fled the scene.

Manimangalam Police arrested the accused on Monday evening. He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.