Man acts as police officer and robs valubles from couples in ECR, arrested

CHENNAI: Police arrested a 43-year-old man who acted like a police officer and robbed money, and gold chains from the couple who were alone in ECR.

The Tambaram police received several complaints that fake police snatched gold chains and money from couples who were alone on the roadside in ECR during the evenings.

Following that the police formed a special team and were monitoring the area for the past few days.

On Saturday morning the police found a man speeding on OMR near Kelambakkam on his bike which had a police sticker on it.

The police interpreted the bike and during the inquiry, they found the man was Sivaraman of Cuddalore and he was not a police official.

Further during the inquiry, the police found that Sivaraman would act like a police officer and target the couple who are alone in OMR, ECR and Kelambakkam during the evening on the roadside and threaten them to give money or their gold ornaments for not filing a case against them.

Further, the police searched his house, and they recovered two gold chains weighing 27 grams along with a few covering ornaments, two mobile phones and a knife.

The police found that Sivaraman was a home guard in Neyveli but due to his activities, he was dismissed from the job.

Sivaraman already has more than 40 pending cases against him in several police stations in Tamil Nadu.

The police arrested Sivaraman and further investigation is on.