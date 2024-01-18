Malaysian Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur delayed following tech snag

CHENNAI: The Malaysian Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur was delayed after the pilot noticed a technical snag when the flight was about to take off on the runway on Wednesday at midnight.

The Malaysian Airlines flight to Kuala Lumpur was scheduled to depart from the Chennai airport with 148 passengers at 12.20 am. When the flight started to move on the runway the pilot noticed a technical snag and stopped the aircraft immediately and alerted the ATC.

Then, the flight was pulled back to the bay, and the aircraft maintenance technicians tried to rectify the fault but they could not sort out the issue.

Later, the passengers were offloaded from the flight and made to stay in various hotels in Chennai.

The airline has announced that the flight would depart to Kuala Lumpur by noon Thursday.