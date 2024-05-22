Maintenance work at Nemmeli desalination plant to affect water supply to four zones in Chennai from May 24 to June 2

CHENNAI: In view of southwest monsoon commencement in Kerala on May 31 and before it gets intensified, the Chennai Metro Water Board will carry out marine work and maintenance of 150 MLD Nemmeli desalination plant for 10 days.

So, several places of south Chennai and areas in Tambaram corporation limit will receive drinking water supply on alternative days, stated Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) on Wednesday.

The maintenance work at 150 MLD Nemmeli seawater desalination plant will be carried out from May 24 to June 2.

The drinking water would be supplied only on alternative days in 38 areas in four zones - Teynampet zone (zone 9), Adyar zone (zone 13), Perungudi zone (zone 14) and Shollinganallur zones (zone 15) areas including Mylapore, Triplicane, Besant Nagar, Mandaveli, Nandanam, Velachery, Neelankarai, Palavakkam and Madipakkam, noted an official release from CMWSSB.

The department urged the public to store adequate amount of drinking water as a precautionary measure. In case of emergency, residents may request water through "Dial for Water" service by registering on the website https://cmwssb.tn.gov.in/.

In case of any issues, the residents shall reach out to the area engineers - Teynampet zone 8144930909, Adyar zone 8144930913, Perungudi zone area engineer 8144930914 and those staying in Shollinganallur zone can contact 8144930915 for any queries. The residents of Tambaram corporation shall contact chief engineer 9442976905 and executive engineer 8248888577.

In addition, the areas without water connections and those experiencing low pressure will receive water through tankers and street taps, assuring that water distribution in these areas will be prioritised to ensure an uninterrupted supply, regardless of any restrictions or challenges.