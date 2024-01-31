Mahatma’s ideals soul of Bharat, says Guv Ravi

CHENNAI: Governor RN Ravi on Tuesday paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his 77th death anniversary, saying his ideals, including non-violence, constitute the soul of the country.

Chief Minister MK Stalin said today was the day when the “ideology opposed to pluralism killed Gandhi.”

“Humble tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on his Punyatithi. His ideals of truth, non-violence, simplicity and universal brotherhood constitute the soul of Bharat and will ever be a source of inspiration and a guiding force for building an inclusive and sustainable global future,” Governor Ravi was quoted as saying on the official TN Raj Bhavan handle on ‘X’ micro-blogging site. The Governor also paid floral tributes to a portrait of Gandhi here, along with state Ministers PK Sekarbabu and MP Saminathan, Chennai Mayor R Priya and others.

CM Stalin said, “Today is the day when an ideology opposed to pluralism in the country killed Gandhi, who desired truth, peace and communal harmony. That anti-human mob could only take away Gandhi’s life but not the brotherhood that he sowed among us,” the CM said.

DMK leaders, led by the party’s youth wing secretary and Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, took communal harmony pledge.