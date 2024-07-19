Maduravoyal: Angered over college-going niece cutting ties with him, man stabs her; kills himself later

CHENNAI: A 45-year-old man stabbed his niece, a college student, when she was with a group of friends and later killed himself at Maduravoyal on Thursday.

The college student, 21, had allegedly cut ties with her uncle which angered him, police said. She is out of danger and is under treatment at a private hospital, they said.

Ravichandran was working as a casual labourer while the girl, who hails from Tiruvannamalai district, is pursuing a degree at a college near Chettiyar Agaram.

To save money on hostel fees, the girl's father arranged for her to stay at the house of their distant relatives - Ravichandran and his wife. But as Ravichandran's behaviour made the girl uncomfortable over time, she complained to his wife and left the home and started living in a hostel.

Angry over the fact that his niece had cut ties with him, Ravichandran began to stalk her. On Thursday, he intercepted her when she was chatting with her college friends and stabbed her. As a crowd gathered around the college student, he stabbed himself in the abdomen.

Both of them were rescued and sent to a hospital where Ravichandran was declared as brought dead.

Madhuravoyal Police have registered a case and are investigating.

