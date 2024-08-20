Madras Week: Moulding a piece of Chennai from Madras

CHENNAI: It were those conversations in clay back in the day that have over the years burgeoned into the unique language of ceramics. After the reorganisation of the states in 1956, Gudur, where the first ceramic factory of Madras State was established, became part of the newly created State of Andhra Pradesh.

The setting up of a ceramic factory in Tamil Nadu was developed by the state government in 1955 in Vridhachalam, now part of the Cuddalore district.

Macrocosm (Gukan); Nature’s Nurture (Ram)

Former Farmer (Loganathan)

Roopam and Aroopam (Gukan)

“The art of pottery was certainly new to the state. It began in the confines of a small shack where preliminary work commenced in art pottery. The first primary set-up for art pottery was established in The School of Arts and Crafts in 1957,” explains Sivaraj K, a lecturer at the Government College of Fine Arts.

Later, Vridhachalam got its first ceramic institute in 1964. It was the same year where an art pottery unit was also instituted in Perambur.

It’s been 60 years, and the artistry of ceramists have only glorified beautiful artistic creations in Chennai. Three such ceramists from the city will be commemorating the 385th Madras Day this year, a city which has given them their recognition and honour as successful ceramic artisans by displaying their creations at ‘Echoes of Nature’.

Sandhya Gopinath; Loganathan E;Gukanraj K with his Golden Mother and Child artwork; Ramkumar Kannadasan

“This city has a deep-rooted connection to the art, and showcasing contemporary ceramic artists aligns with the vibrant, evolving artistic scene here. The exhibition seeks to bridge the traditional with the modern, highlighting how contemporary ceramists from Chennai draw from nature, while infusing their work with innovative techniques and global influences,” says Sandhya Gopinath, a passionate art curator and artist, who has curated Echoes of Nature ceramic exhibition.

The exhibition will take us on a journey of discovery, where blooming flowers, twisting branches, and flowing rivers come to life through clay.

It’s just a few days left for the artistic tribute to connect us to the natural world, where Gukanraj K sits in his ceramic studio in Kottivakkam, with his fingers moving deftly, moulding the Golden Mother and Child.

“My art is a tribute to the profound cycle of life. Though I studied in a small town of Villupuram, my ties to Madras have never faded. I was born in 1979 in Egmore, where my mother is a native of. I came back to the city in 1998 for my bachelors degree,” Gukanraj starts to recount.

The city of emotions embraced him with welcoming chimes. He says, “My foray into the art movement started in Madras. To me, the city is the golden mother that shined bright upon me during my arduous times. This is where I started working with clay, which makes me feel akin to a farmer tilling the soil. Madras has given me my identity, which I proudly represent.” Gukanraj sculpts the Child which he sees in himself, enveloped inside the Golden Mother’s shielded arms.

Loganathan E has a way of meticulously crafting each of his ceramic pieces, by evoking a sense of wonder and connection to the elements found in the environment. Madras has always been his safe haven.

“Born and raised in this vibrant city, I have witnessed countless changes over the years, yet the essence of its people remains constant. Madras isn’t just a place for Tamil-speaking locals, it’s a melting pot of culture and languages from across India,” Loganathan says, who is quite enlivened to honour the pride of Madras on August 22.

His ceramic artworks pay homage to the city’s historical essence by transforming the beauty of old buildings into contemporary pieces. He explains, “My style, ‘Old is Gold’, reflects a reverence for the past while celebrating its enduring significance through modern artistry. This fusion of history and creativity in my work mirrors the spirit of Madras, where the old and new coexist harmoniously.”

As Ramkumar Kannadasan grew up in rural south India, he drew inspiration from his childhood surroundings, with a constant preoccupation with themes revolving around the relationship between humans and animals, which encompasses power, love and dependence.

“I remember coming to Chennai in 2006, and witnessing how elephants are gloriously celebrated during temple festivities. They are decorated with beauteous gems, and considered an Indian divinity who holds high esteem in the minds of people,” Ramkumar describes. He tries to sculpt each piece in a manner that involves mastery of stone, metal, wood, terracotta and ceramics, dedicated to creating thought-provoking forms that challenge viewers to reflect on their relationship with the natural world.

Echoes of Nature will also have Priya Sundaravalli and Rakhee Khane, two sculptor artists from Pondicherry, each capturing the essence of nature’s textures, colours, shapes, and rhythms.

“The featured artists also share a profound connection to Korea, having participated in residencies and exhibitions supported by InKo Centre, where the exhibition will take place. Presenting this intercultural link during the annual Madras Day celebrations is especially fitting,” highlights Sandhya.

Celebrate the Echoes of Nature with artfully carved memories of Madras on August 21, at 6 pm, at InKo Centre. The exhibition will be on display until September 14.