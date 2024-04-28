Madras University discontinues MPhil degree programme from academic year 2024-2025

CHENNAI: The University of Madras has announced its decision to discontinue the MPhil degree in university departments, affiliated colleges and its research institutions from the academic year 2024-2025.

A decision was taken in this regard in the recent university's syndicate meeting following the notice issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC). University sources said that the move to discontinue the MPhil is part of the National Education Policy (NEP).

University Registrar S Elumalai, in a circular to all the principals of the colleges, said the MPhil degree programme offered in the university departments, affiliated colleges and research institutions will be discontinued from the academic year 2024-2025 as per the decision of the syndicate of the institution.

"Therefore, I am to convey that from 2024-2025 academic year onwards, admission to the MPhil programme is not allowed strictly in university departments, affiliated colleges and research institutions," he said.

However, he said the candidates admitted in previous academic years shall be allowed to complete their studies within the stipulated time limits prescribed by the University of Madras for the award of MPhil degree courses.

It is an acclaimed University in the field of Arts and Science education and has 73 teaching and research departments, 45 research centres and 134 affiliated colleges.