Madras Univ to conduct mathematics Olympiad for UG & PG students

CHENNAI: In a bid to honour the 136th birth anniversary of the eminent Indian mathematician Srinivasa Ramanujam, the University of Madras has decided to conduct Mathematics Olympiad and other related activities for Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) students here from December 21 to 22.



Sources from the university said that apart from the Mathematics Olympiad, the institution, under Ramanujan Institute of Advanced Study in Mathematics of the institution, also planned to conduct quiz competition and Mathematical modelling.

Stating that the registration for participating have already started, the university said that the last date for enrolling would be on or before December 17. According to the university, the topic will be strictly restricted to Mathematics and students will be judged by their clarity in explanation.

In the quiz programme, each group should contain three members and should represent the same college/Institution. The Mathematics Olympiad will be organised in two levels – UG and PG. The university said that this Olympiad will be a problem solving examination which will test your problem solving skill and Mathematical thinking and the duration would be 60 minutes.