Madras High Court imposes novel condition for bail to former legislator

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court imposed a novel condition for granting anticipatory bail to R Kumaraguru, a former legislator of AIADMK, in a case alleged for making defamatory comments against Chief Minister MK Stalin and his son, to hold a public meeting to tender an apology.

Justice G Jayachandran heard the petition filed by Kumaraguru seeking bail from a case lodged for making defamatory comments against the CM and his son Udhayanidhi.

The petitioner contended that the case was registered on political grounds and submitted that he had already tendered an apology on his social media account for his defamatory comments. Further, he sought to grant anticipatory bail before the judge.

After the submission, the judge imposed a novel condition, directed the petitioner to hold a public meeting to tender an apology to the CM and Udhayanidhi, and granted bail. The judge also ordered the petitioner to submit a document in compliance with the court's order and posted the matter to October 11.

Kallakurichi police registered a complaint against the former MLA for making derogatory and demeaning comments against the CM and his son in a public meeting on September 19, organized by the AIADMK to commemorate Arignar Anna's centenary.