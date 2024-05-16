Madras High Court adjourns bail plea moved by Kalakshetra ex-faculty facing sexual assault charge

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court adjourned the bail plea moved by Bharatanatyam dancer and former faculty of Kalakshetra, Sheejith Krishna, in the sexual harassment case lodged by his former students.

When the vacation bench of Justice R Sakthivel took the plea for hearing, his advocate senior counsel R John Sathyan submitted that the case was registered in an alleged offense that happened more than two decades ago. The complainant, now living abroad, was blaming his client without any evidence, he claimed.

The counsel representing the complainant objected to the petition and submitted that if the petitioner was granted bail, other victims would not come forward to lodge complaints against him. After the submission, the judge posted the matter to May 22 for further submission.

Two former students of Kalakshetra who studied in 1995 and 2007 lodged a complaint against Sheejith alleging that he sexually harassed them multiple times.

Based on the complaint, Neelankarai All Women Police registered a case and arrested him on April 22.