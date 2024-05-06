Madras HC transfers 104 civil judges to various courts

CHENNAI: In a regular transferral procedure the Madras High Court transferred 104 civil judges to various courts.

The notification released by the Registrar General of the Madras High Court, M Jothiraman on Monday, stated the transfer of the 104 civil judges.

Saidapet metropolitan magistrate of fast track court V Lavanya was transferred as first judicial magistrate Chengalpattu and vice versa.

Likewise, A Vasanthi, Saidapet metropolitan magistrate of fast track court for the trial of cases under negotiable instruments act 1881, transferred to Kurinjipadi as district munsif cum judicial magistrate.

The first judicial magistrate of Alandur court R Vaishnavi was transferred as first additional district munsif of Thirukovilur

Sriperumbudur judicial magistrate K Ramkumar transferred as sixth judicial magistrate of Madurai.