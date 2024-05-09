Madras HC seeks TN govt's counter to the anticipatory bail plea of YouTuber Felix Gerald

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court directed the State to file a counter to the anticipatory bail plea of G Felix Gerald of Red Pix YouTube channel in a case booked under Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassment of Women Act.

A vacation bench of Justice K Kumaresh Babu heard the anticipatory bail plea of Felix Gerald as he apprehends arrest in the case at any time.

After perusal of the petition the judge refused to grant anticipatory bail and observed that You tube channels has become a nuisance to the society

It is high time for the government to control the activities of the You tube channels, said the judge. It was also observed that interviewers must be arrayed as first accused in such cases, since they who prompt the interviewees to make derogatory & objectionable statements. The judge directed the State to file counter to the plea and posted the matter to next week.

Veeralakshmi, founder of Tamizhaga Munnetra Padai lodged a complaint against Felix Gerald alleging derogatory comments made against women police personnel in an interview with Savukku Shankar.

The Coimbatore cybercrime police registered the case under sections 294 (b) and 506(1) of IPC and women harassment act.