Madras HC seeks police's counter to Ex-DGP Rajesh Das's plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court (MHC) directed the State to file a counter to the review petition preferred by the EX- DGP in a case of sexually harassing a woman police officer.

The case was listed before Justice M Nirmal Kumar. The counsel for EX-DGP sought to exempt his client from surrendering and to suspend his conviction imposed in the sexual harrasment case.

The counsel appeared for the police sought time to file counter.

After the submission the judge posted the matter to March 12 for further submission.

On June 16, 2023, the Chief Judicial Magistrate at Villupuram convicted Rajesh Das and imposed a three-year jail sentence in a case of harassing a women IPS

officer.

Aggrieved by the conviction, Rajesh Das moved to Principal Judge, Villupuram. However, Rajesh Das approached the MHC to transfer the appeal from the Villupuram Principal Judge on the ground that he would not have a fair and impartial hearing of the appeal.

On January 9, the MHC dismissed Rajesh Das's plea. Subsequently, he filed Special Leave Petition (SLP) in the Supreme Court it was also dismissed.

Hence, the Villupuram district court passed an order on February 12 confirming the sentence imposed by the Chief Judicial Magistrate.