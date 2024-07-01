Madras HC reserves order in Oncologist S Subbiah's plea to quash suspension

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court reserved the final orders to the plea of popular Oncologist S Subbiah seeking to quash the order of suspending him from the service and not to transfer him from the Chennai city.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan heard the petition moved by Subbiah seeking to quash the suspension order and accommodate him in any one of the hospitals within Chennai limit.

The health and family welfare department issued two separate orders suspending Subbiah, head of Oncology department of Royapettah government hospital from the service and transferring him to Kanchipuram government hospital, subsequent to a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a woman doctor against Subbiah.

The petitioner submitted that the allegation raised against him is false and sought to submit the report of the internal complaints committee which investigated the sexual harassment complaint.

The State submitted that several other complaints have been lodged against the petitioner on similar charges.

Based on the complaints Subbiah was suspended and transferred, submitted the State.

After both sides submissions the judge reserved the final order without mentioning any date.