Madras HC refuses to stay Pamban Swamigal temple consecration ceremony

The Madras High Court refused to stay the scheduled consecration ceremony of Pambam Kumara Gurudasar temple at Thiruvanmiyur.

Justice V Bhavani Subbaroyan heard a petition moved by Saravanan seeking to stay the consecration ceremony.

The petitioner submitted that since several cases pending in the Supreme Court seeking rights claiming to manage, Sri Pamban Kumara Gurudasar Temple, the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowment (HR&CE) issued notice to conduct the consecration ceremony on July 12, which against the law, said the petitioner.

However, the judge is not satisfied with the contention and directed the HR&CE to conduct the consecration ceremony.

Further the judge also granted liberty to the petitioner to approach competent authority to represent his case.

The judge directed the police to provide necessary protection to the consecration ceremony.

In 1926, Pamban Swamigal had executed a will on how the immovable properties he had acquired, including the cash in the fixed deposits, are to be maintained and how the poojas for Lord Murugan should be performed.

Later, he had written a codicil to the will to constitute a sabha consisting of 17 persons headed by TT Kuppusami Chettiar to administer the temple.

When he died in 1929, he was placed in a samadhi at Tiruvanmiyur, which was built in nearly 3 acres.

Later, in 1984, president of the sabha Chettiar wrote to the HR & CE accusing the sabha members of foul play and attempting to swindle the property, and that the festival or pooja had not been conducted properly.

Hence, the president sought HR&CE to take over the management of the temple.