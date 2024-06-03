Madras HC grants bail to Sheejith Krishna, former faculty of Kalakshetra in sexual harassment case

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court granted bail to the Bharatanatyam dancer and former faculty of Kalakshetra, Sheejith Krishna, in the sexual harassment case lodged by his former students.

Justice TV Thamilselvi heard the petition moved by Sheejith Krishna, seeking to grant bail in the sexual harassment case.

Senior counsel R John Sathyan submitted that nothing can be proved now medically regarding the sexual allegation since the alleged harassment happened 28 years back.

The police are not investigating his client regarding the allegation despite him being detained in jail, the case was foisted to damage the reputation of his client, said the counsel. Further, the counsel sought to grant bail to his client.

The counsel representing the complainant submitted that if the accused granted bail, he may tamper with the evidence and objected to granting the bail.

A former student of Kalakshetra who studied 1995 and 2007 lodged a complaint against Sheejith Krishna claiming that she was sexually harassed multiple times by him.

Based on the complaint, Neelankarai All Women Police registered a case against Sheejith and arrested on April 22, this year.