Madras HC fines petitioner for suppressing facts

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has directed a petitioner to pay Rs 25,000 to Arulmigu Thiruvaleeswarar Temple, Padi, Chennai, as a fine for suppressing material facts before the court in a motive to grab land.

A petitioner V M S Pachaiyappan moved the Madras High Court seeking to direct the government to confirm the patta given by special tahsildar Saidapet in favour of him.

The case was listed before Justice S M Subramaniam.

According to the petitioner, he is the legal owner of the property in Thirugnanasambanthar Street, Jagadambigai Nagar, Padi, Chennai, which was classified as grama natham and he also claimed that he was paying all necessary taxes, and electricity bills to the property.

However, the Special Government Pleader(SGP) N R R Arun Natarajan appeared for the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) contended that the petitioner has suppressed all the material facts in the present writ petition. The property land claimed by the petitioner is temple property and he was in occupation of that property, said the SGP. Further, the HR&CE initiated an action under section 78 of the HR&CE act and evicted the petitioner from the temple property, the SGP submitted.

The petitioner has intentionally suppressed all these facts and filed a petition on an earlier occasion, which was also dismissed by this court, contended the SGP. The petitioner now once again filed a petition with a motive to grab the temple property before this court intentionally suppressed the material facts, in violation of the High Court writ rules, argued the SGP.

After all the submissions the Judge dismissed the petition with the costs of Rs.25,000 payable to the executive officer of Arulmigu Thiruvaleeswarar Temple, Padi, Chennai.