Begin typing your search...

Madras HC dismisses plea seeking to restrict State from booking goondas case on Savukku Shankar

T Vignesh an employee of Savukku media YouTube channel moved a petition seeking to restrict the State from arresting Shankar under the Goondas act.

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|8 May 2024 5:25 PM GMT
Madras HC dismisses plea seeking to restrict State from booking goondas case on Savukku Shankar
X
Madras High Court; Savukku Shankar

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed the petition seeking to restrain the State from arresting Savukku Shankar under Goondas act.

T Vignesh an employee of Savukku media YouTube channel moved a petition seeking to restrict the State from arresting Shankar under the Goondas act.

The case was listed before a vacation bench of Justice K Kumaresh Babu.

After perusal of the petition the judge observed that the plea lacks maintainability since it was filed by a third person.

It would set a wrong precedent if the relief grant as sought, said the judge.

On May 4, Savukku Shankar was arrested by the Coimbatore cyber crime police, regarding the defamatory statements made by Shankar against the women police personnel in the State.

Later, he was produced before judicial magistrate and detained in the Coimbatore prison under judicial custody.

Madras High CourtSavukku Shankar arrestgoondas case
DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X