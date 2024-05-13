Madras HC dismisses plea seeking promotion as manager in TNSTC as he lacks experience

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court dismissed a plea of a litigant seeking to promote him as assistant manager (Legal) in Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) since he lacks practical experience as an advocate despite having a law degree.

Justice Mummineni Sudheer Kumar wrote that if the petitioner acquires requisite qualification for the post of assistant manager (Legal), it should be considered by the TNSTC for promotion in accordance with law, the Court do not find any infirmity in the impugned seniority list prepared by the transport corporation, while dismissing the petition.

Petitioner G Ravichandran, senior superintendent of TNSTC Salem moved a petition seeking to direct the State to promote him as assistant manager (Legal) as per seniority.

The petitioner contended that after completing the period of probation in the post of superintendent, he was appointed as senior superintendent, in the meantime he acquired degree in law.

Instead of considering him for promotion to the post of assistant manager (Legal), the TNSTC have promoted his juniors though they do not possess the requisite qualification of decree in law, the petitioner submitted.

The TNSTC submitted that in terms of that Rule 60 (d) (i) of the Common Service Rules, unless the petitioner completes five years of service in the cadre of senior Superintendent, he is not eligible for promotion to the post of assistant Manager (Legal).

Further, he must have practical experience in the Civil Court as an advocate but the petitioner is not even enrolled with the Bar Council to acquire such qualification, said the transport corporation.