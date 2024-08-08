Madras HC dismisses oncologist Subbiah's plea against suspension and transfer after sexual harrasment charges

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of popular city-based oncologist S Subbiah seeking to quash an order of suspension of service and transfer to Kancheepuram.

Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan heard the petition moved by Subbiah seeking to quash the order and accommodate him at any hospital within Chennai's limits. After hearing the petition, the judge dismissed it.

The health and family welfare department had issued two separate orders suspending Subbiah, head of the Oncology department at the Royapettah Government Hospital from service, and transferring him to the Kancheepuram government hospital, following a sexual harassment complaint lodged by a woman doctor against Subbiah.

The petitioner however submitted that the allegation raised against him was false and sought to submit the report of the internal complaints committee which investigated the sexual harassment complaint.

But the State submitted that several other complaints have been lodged against the petitioner on similar charges. Based on these complaints, Subbiah was suspended and transferred, the State said.