Madras HC adjourns PILs seeking CBI probe into Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday adjourned the hearing of public interest litigations (PILs) seeking to transfer the investigation of the Kallakurichi hooch death tragedy to the Central Bureau of Investigation. It also permitted the state to file a status report.

The first division bench of acting Chief Justice R Mahadevan and Justice Mohammed Shaffiq heard the PILs moved by AIADMK and PMK legislators who sought to transfer the probe from the CB-CID in the state to the central investigative agency.

At least 61 persons from Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district have died so far after consuming 'paper arrack' mixed with methanol on June 19. Dozens of others are receiving treatment at various local hospitals.

During the hearing, Advocate General (AG) PS Raman submitted that the status report regarding actions taken to prevent the distillation and sale of illicit arrack was being prepared and sought time to place it before the court.

Senior counsel NL Rajah representing PMK submitted that the investigation must start immediately as the golden hours to collect crucial evidence should not be lost.

The AG meanwhile submitted that CB-CID officials were already investigating the case and have arrested the key accused and discovered the source of the methanol which was mixed with the hooch.

Another senior counsel V Raghavachari representing AIADMK submitted that the probe must be transferred to the CBI as all the accused had been acquitted in most of the past cases lodged against them by the CB-CID, pertaining to illicit arrack.

After hearing all the submissions, the bench posted the matter to July 3 for further hearing.

PILs were filed by advocate IS Inbadurai on behalf of the AIADMK and advocate K Balu of the PMK seeking to transfer the investigation to the CBI. Balu had also sought to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to nab all the accused.

Since both the PILs sought the same intervention, the court tagged the matters together for hearing.