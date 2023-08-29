Ma Subramanian helps woman who collapsed while crossing road

CHENNAI: A 40-year-old woman who collapsed in the road on Tuesday got help from health minister Ma Subramanian who was crossing in his official car near Saidapet Jones Road.



The woman was found unconscious on the road, and the minister who saw the onlookers gathering around the victim rushed to the aid of the woman. The minister deputed his personal assistant and his driver to ensure that the victim is rushed to the nearby Kalaignar centenary hospital. Ma Su took another car to continue his travel. As per the hospital sources, the patient responded to oral comments, CT scan has been taken and she is doing well, health department sources said.