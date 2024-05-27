Ma Su presents merit certificates to class 10th and 12th pass students

CHENNAI: Health minister Ma Subramanian to award merit certificates to students who performed well in the class 10th and 12th board examinations in government schools in the Saidapet constituency.

Meanwhile, the state health department is also providing mental health counselling to the students who could not clear the exams this year.

The minister is also supporting the students through a computer education centre in Saidapet, that helps them to develop online skills free of cost.

Orator Parveen Sultana also addressed the students on improving self-confidence and encouraged them to pursue higher education.

The students from the Saidapet constituency, who have performed well in the examination will also receive guidance on higher education plans and skill development.

So far, 910 students have been trained in various skills including Tally, MS Office, etc.

They have also been supported through online training for job opportunities in the past four years.