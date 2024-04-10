Begin typing your search...

Lt Gen Dwivedi visits Chennai Military Station

During his visit to the city, Dakshin Bharat Army General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General KS Bran briefed him about the initiatives and challenges faced by the Station, an official release said.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi

CHENNAI: The Vice Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi on Tuesday visited the headquarters of the Chennai Military Station here on Tuesday.

Dwivedi, during his brief interaction with Brar, appreciated the efforts and stressed digitisation and innovative startup initiatives to be embraced to bring about a quantum leap in the Army in the future.

