LS polls: ECI must check the EVMs twice before polling day, says Tamilisai

CHENNAI: BJP candidate for Chennai South, Tamilisai Soundararajan on Friday said the Election Commission of India officials should check the EVMs twice before polling day.

After casting her vote in a Kaveri high school polling station in Saligramam area of Chennai South Lok Sabha constituency, Tamilisai said, "When I came here to cast my vote, there was a delay in booth number 107. The Election Commission of India officials should have checked the EVMs twice before the voters came to wait in the queue."

She also alleged that the other voters raised the lack of basic amenities such as drinking water in the polling station.

"Other voters complained to me that there was a drinking water problem in some polling stations. The ECI should also look into this, " Tamilisai told reporters here.

She further said good people should rule the nation and good people should win the election.

Meanwhile, BJP candidate for Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency Vinoj P Selvam alleged that the ruling DMK has engaged in a blatant violation of Model Code of Conduct by showcasing the model of EVM outside the polling station (Naduvankarai, Anna Nagar area of Chennai Central Lok Sabha constituency) in favour of them.

He also urged the Election Commission of India to act against the blatant violation of MCC rules by the ruling DMK.