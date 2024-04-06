LS polls: ‘11 assembly constituencies in Chennai to be emphasised on importance of vote’

CHENNAI: As many as 11 assembly constituencies in Chennai district with less than 60 percent voter turnout during the elections will be emphasised for the importance of vote and right to vote during the awareness campaign conducted in three constituencies, said district election officer and Greater Chennai Corporation commissioner J Radhakrishnan during an election awareness campaign at Panagal park on Saturday.

Speaking to the reporters, the commissioner said, "In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, 64.10 percent of votes were cast in north Chennai constituency, of which RK Nagar assembly constituency with 67 percent, and the central and south constituencies with 58.72 percent and 58 percent votes respectively. Also, 11 assembly constituencies, including Villivakkam, Harbour, T Nagar, Velachery, Saidapet, Chepauk and Virugambakkam have less than 60 percent of voting turnout."

To ensure 100 percent voting on April 19 an awareness campaign has been conducted for the public across the city. The awareness is focused among eligible voters in high-rise buildings, slums and new voters at college campuses. "The awareness campaign on Systematic Voters Education and Electoral Participation activity happened in market areas, orphanages, old age homes and college campuses in each constituency and an in-charge officer monitored the activity in the respective constituency," added Radhakrishnan.

On Sunday, the local body will conduct door-to-door campaigns in 11 assembly constituencies, special music shows, quizzes for voters, and sand sculptures as part of the awareness campaign in the city.