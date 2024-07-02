'Love on Wheels' launched to combat homelessness and hunger in Chennai

CHENNAI: It was one hungry man’s cry that made Johnson Jebakumar and his wife Shareen Joshua, incept Feed of Love. It is with their vision to eradicate homelessness and hunger in Chennai since 2014, that the team has now launched ‘Love on Wheels’ and ‘Mission 35’.

“While serving food on the streets, we noticed children without clothes, women in need of sanitary napkins, and urgent medical needs. In response, we have equipped Love on Wheels,” says Johnson.

Love on Wheels is an e-vehicle with a wide range of supplies to benefit a range of poverty-ridden people in the city. “We aim to ensure that homeless individuals will now have access to nutritious meals, water, clothes, blankets, dry food and snacks, hygienic toiletries, baby napkins and sanitary pads, first aid kits, blankets, and also educational materials for children,” Shareen explains. Delivering love in all forms is the motto of this e-vehicle.

Vivek and Mervin inaugurating Mission 35

We have also noticed a significant amount of food waste around us. Love on Wheels will also collect excess food, unused clothes and blankets, to deliver them to those in need. By doing so, we can reduce food waste and help someone sleep peacefully,” Johnson adds.

Love on Wheels e-vehicle

With just Rs 35, the hunger of a poverty ridden man can now be eradicated. Mission 35 by Johnson and Shareen aims to form a community of togetherness by the people of Chennai, in making a lasting impact on the ones starving. “Every Rs 35 that one donates can provide a nutritious meal, which will ensure a homeless person sleeps peacefully, free of hunger and worry. Daily meals will help them rebuild physical strength, and empower individuals to face their challenges with resilience,” highlights Shareen.



Johnson Jebakumar, Archana and Shareen Joshua

Each meal served under Mission 35 communicates a powerful message- ‘You are not alone. Together, we navigate struggles, celebrate strengths, and find solutions.’ Johnson says, “By providing meals, we affirm dignity and respect, paving the way for a better life filled with hope and opportunity.” The launch of Mission 35 and Love on Wheels was a dream come true for the team of Feed of Love. Along with the volunteers, the launch had Archana Ravichandran, Thaadi Balaji, music composer duo Vivek–Mervin and other affluent individuals joining this incredible movement. “They participated in serving food and distributing basic necessities to the homeless,” he adds.





The movement is the need of the hour and the team needs more hands to help them bring about the change which the movement has set itself for. You can reach out to the team on 8939462648 if you want them to come and collect food from your end. “All you can do is volunteer your time and effort. Together, we can make a difference,” Johnson states.

