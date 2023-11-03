Lorry driver, friend detained for attackingdoc couple for questioning rash driving

CHENNAI: A lorry driver and his friend were detained for attacking a doctor couple when they were questioned for rash driving on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road on Thursday.

The doctors, Magasian (33) of Chromepet and his wife Dharani, work at a private hospital in Chrompet.

On Thursday, when the couple was travelling on the Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road, a lorry rammed into their side mirror and went without stopping. The couple intercepted the lorry and questioned the driver.

But the driver and his friend argued with the couple and abused them and even tried to attack the onlookers informed the Pallavaram police and requested the police arrest both of them.