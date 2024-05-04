London fight delayed over six hours due to technical reasons at Chennai airport

CHENNAI: The London fight was delayed for more than six hours on Saturday.

British Airways would operate between Chennai - London every day and all the days the flight would be Housefull. On Saturday, the flight, which was supposed to arrive from London at 3.30 am, was delayed for technical reasons.

Though the Airlines passed the information regarding the delay via mail to the passengers, most of them who were not aware of it reached the Chennai airport at midnight.

Later, the Airline staff made the passengers sit in the waiting hall and arranged food for them. Then the flight arrived from London at 9.30 am with 294 passengers and later, after a delay of six hours, the flight departed for London from Chennai airport at 11.30 am with nearly 300 passengers.