'Local' exhibition transforms elements from Chennai into creative muse

CHENNAI: Featuring over 100 artworks by 16 artists from Chennai aged 16 to 23, the upcoming exhibition titled ‘Local’ presents a diverse array of artistic expressions ranging from fine art and painting to drawings, installations, sculptures, film, photography, fashion, mixed media, and product design.

The theme 'Local' has inspired students to draw from their environment and culture, encouraging them to rethink the concept of locality in today's context and to appreciate the smaller details of life. Local is the fifth edition of Maisha Studio’s annual student art and design exhibition, curated and mentored by Aishwarya Manivannan. Held at Lalit Kala Akademi, from June 15 to 20, this event is one of Tamil Nadu's major student showcases.

“I often find that we overlook the simplicity of what's right in front of us, taking it for granted. While we may be well-informed about global events, we sometimes neglect what's happening outside our doorstep. This year, I've curated the exhibition around the theme of 'Local,' prompting reflection on what it truly means to belong in today's world. The exhibition encourages young designers to observe their surroundings keenly, drawing inspiration from their roots and culture. It's about contemplating the essence of locality amidst a backdrop of globalisation. Regardless of where we reside, every space becomes a home. In Chennai, I believe that inspiration is abundant, and woven into the fabric of our everyday lives. There's beauty in the mundane and my goal is for students to discover this beauty and infuse it into their art and designs,” says Aishwarya Manivannan.

Ponni Ashok; Aishwarya Manivannan

She also feels that as these students evolve into future creative leaders, artists, and designers, they must draw inspiration from their origins. “Wherever they may journey in the world, they can carry fragments of their home with them, shaping their identities and artistic visions."

For nearly two years, 20-year-old fashion designer Ponni Ashok had been capturing photographs of the backs of trucks around the city. When it came time for her final year project at college, she revisited these photographs and discovered something intriguing. Ponni will showcase three pieces at the upcoming exhibition: a textile installation, a digital print-on-paper installation, and a plywood painting. "The work I'm presenting is a collection titled 'Odyssey,' which draws inspiration from the backs of large trucks that carry sacks, furniture, etc. I found the abundance of objects fascinating. They formed a collage-like aesthetic that intrigued me," Ponni explains. "My project explores the theme of overconsumption. I took a satirical approach by using the excess of objects as inspiration to create a sustainable collection." To craft the garments, Ponni utilised upcycled sarees, screen-printed with original designs.

Jasmita Vummidi wanted to explore a concept she had never delved into before - the tradition of 'thandatti,' heavy gold earrings worn by elderly women in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. "These earrings were once worn by women, dangling delicately from their elongated earlobes, serving as a status symbol to display wealth. I was drawn to their geometrical shapes and have incorporated the designs into 3D installations and composition paintings. Additionally, I have also explored the theme of 'Drishti Bommai.' It’s something that we see every day in various places and it has diverse patterns. I wanted to play with various colours – so I have crafted drishti bommais on metal plates," says 19-year-old Jasmita.