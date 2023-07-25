Litigant warned of fine if submissions are fabricated

CHENNAI: Even as it asked the authorities to respond to a public interest litigation seeking the government to open old age homes in all districts, the Madras High Court warned the petitioner that he would be fined Rs 50,000 if his submission before the court was found to be fabricated.

One Pascal Sasil from Thoothukudi filed the PIL seeking a direction to the authorities to establish government-run old age homes in all districts. Noting that the response to his query under RTI revealed that there was no such facility run by the government, he said the State must run an old age home in each district under the Maintenance and Welfare of Parents and Senior Citizens Act.

Other than giving subsidies to old age homes, the government failed to implement the provisions of the law, the petitioner contended.

When the petition came up for hearing before the first division bench of the High Court comprising Chief Justice SV Gangapurwala and Justice PD Audikesavalu, the court directed the State to respond to the petition and also asked how many districts did not have government-run old age homes.

On the other hand, it also warned the litigant that he would be slapped with a heavy fine if it was found that his submissions before the court were fabricated.